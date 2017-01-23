Search ongoing for 9-year-old missing from Hillsdale, MI
A large search is underway near Hillsdale, MI after a 9-year-old boy went missing from his home Wednesday night, according to the Hillsdale Daily News. Hillsdale County Sheriff Tim Parker gave an update on the search to the Hillsdale Daily News, as well as announced a $5,000 reward that was offered by an anonymous donor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Hillsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillsdale child missing, police ask people to b...
|Jan 19
|Search and Rescue
|1
|Martinrea, Jonesville (Jan '10)
|Dec 29
|Weldspatter
|30
|Happy B irthday
|Dec '16
|Dee L
|1
|The Religion of Politics.
|Oct '16
|john
|2
|Jeff Van Patten (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Mike
|20
|Spooky: Conference Scheduled On UFO Sightings I... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vicky
|1
|Mike Potts (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Club Member
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hillsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC