Search ongoing for 9-year-old missing from Hillsdale, MI

Friday Jan 20

A large search is underway near Hillsdale, MI after a 9-year-old boy went missing from his home Wednesday night, according to the Hillsdale Daily News. Hillsdale County Sheriff Tim Parker gave an update on the search to the Hillsdale Daily News, as well as announced a $5,000 reward that was offered by an anonymous donor.

