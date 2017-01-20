Search continues for missing Hillsdale boy
Hundreds of searchers are combing the Hillsdale area in an effort to find a 9-year-old boy missing since Wednesday night. When she returned to the home located in the 1600 block of East Moore Road at 9 p.m., Lyon was not in the home and she reported the boy missing then.
