Police looking for missing 9-year-old boy from Hillsdale
Police in Hillsdale County are asking for help in finding a missing 9-year-old boy who hasn't been heard from since 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Jan. 18. Nine-year-old Jace Landon Lyon has been missing from his Hillsdale County home since 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Jan. 19, 2017. Jace Landon Lyon was last seen on Moore Road, north of Hillsdale Wednesday evening.
