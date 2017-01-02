Man jailed after alleged crime spree begins in Hillsdale, crosses into 2 other states
Authorities say an Ohio man has been hospitalized after his arrest linked to vehicle thefts, ramming a police vehicle, and other alleged crimes in three states. The Williams County sheriff's office says 41-year-old Jade Herzog of Bryan faces multiple felony charges for "a crime spree" that began Dec. 26 when he left Hillsdale Hospital without authorization.
