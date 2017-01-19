Hillsdale child missing, police ask p...

Hillsdale child missing, police ask people to be on the lookout

There are 1 comment on the WLNS-TV Lansing story from Thursday, titled Hillsdale child missing, police ask people to be on the lookout. In it, WLNS-TV Lansing reports that:

He's about 4'2", roughly 55 pounds, and was last seen wearing a bright blue and neon yellow coat. Police is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts, who he might be with, or any other helpful information, to call the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office at 517-439-9913.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Search and Rescue

United States

#1 Thursday
Anything New??
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martinrea, Jonesville (Jan '10) Dec 29 Weldspatter 30
Happy B irthday Dec '16 Dee L 1
The Religion of Politics. Oct '16 john 2
Jeff Van Patten (Aug '11) Oct '16 Mike 20
News Spooky: Conference Scheduled On UFO Sightings I... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vicky 1
Mike Potts (Mar '16) Mar '16 Club Member 1
brandi dix (Jul '15) Dec '15 Noneofyourbusiness 2
See all Hillsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsdale Forum Now

Hillsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hillsdale, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,110,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC