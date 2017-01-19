Hillsdale child missing, police ask people to be on the lookout
There are 1 comment on the WLNS-TV Lansing story from Thursday, titled Hillsdale child missing, police ask people to be on the lookout. In it, WLNS-TV Lansing reports that:
He's about 4'2", roughly 55 pounds, and was last seen wearing a bright blue and neon yellow coat. Police is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts, who he might be with, or any other helpful information, to call the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office at 517-439-9913.
Anything New??
