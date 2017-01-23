Dinosaur skeleton finds home in college

When Hillsdale College Professor of Biology Dr. Anthony Swinehart led students Matt Hoenig and Hee-Sang Lee on a dinosaur dig in South Dakota, the trio brought home more than just experience. Thanks to a donation from a woman named Darla Roberts, "Linda," the edmontosaurus skeleton the students had helped unearth now occupies an entire wall of the College 's Daniel M. Fisk Museum .

