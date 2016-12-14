Keystone adds Sumnar-Scholl Insurance as 6th partner in Michigan
"We strive to provide our customers with innovative service," said Sumnar-Scholl Vice President Chris Sumnar. "Our affiliation with Keystone not only allows us to expand our product offering but will also help us take the service our clients expect to the next level."
