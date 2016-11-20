Hillsdale for Austrians and Cato for climate realists
Two weekends ago a trip to Hillsdale College MI for a conference on Austrian economics, this is the live stream of the lead speakers . Never mind Wapshott's lightweight gossip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Catallaxy.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hillsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy B irthday
|Dec 17
|Dee L
|1
|The Religion of Politics.
|Oct '16
|john
|2
|Jeff Van Patten (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Mike
|20
|Spooky: Conference Scheduled On UFO Sightings I... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vicky
|1
|Martinrea, Jonesville (Jan '10)
|Mar '16
|Free Rider
|29
|Mike Potts (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Club Member
|1
|brandi dix (Jul '15)
|Dec '15
|Noneofyourbusiness
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hillsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC