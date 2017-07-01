Waco-area news briefs: July 1, 2017
Waco Children's Theater will present the Broadway musical "Grease" at 7 p.m. Saturday and July 8 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Baylor University's Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will offer free admission from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hillsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastors in Texas find new ways to serve fearful...
|19 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Trevor Crist (Mar '09)
|Jun 13
|Classy
|21
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May '17
|gregory
|1
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Apr '17
|Ms Sassy
|21
|Don Melvin May chomo
|Mar '17
|Still here
|1
|Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|11
Find what you want!
Search Hillsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC