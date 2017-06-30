City Of Hillsboro Seeking Volunteers For Positions
The City of Hillsboro is currently seeking volunteers to fill positions on various boards, commissions and committees for the next two years. Boards include: the Airport Advisory Board, Library Board of Trustees, Hillsboro Economic Development Corporation , Main Street Board, Parks Advisory Board, Hillsboro Historic Preservation Commission, Hillsboro Housing Finance Corporation, Planning and Zoning Commission and Zoning Board of Adjustment.
