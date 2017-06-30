Annual Fourth Of July Parade Set In Hillsboro
Red, white and blue will be the attire of choice Tuesday, July 4, as the Late Bloomers of Corsicana Street host the 33rd annual Fourth of July Parade in Hillsboro. An important meeting was recently held as the group selected long-time Hill County resident Ann Murphree as Miss Late Bloomer 2017.
