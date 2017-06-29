Who Will Reign Over 33rd Annual Parade?

The Late Bloomers of Corsicana Street have finalized plans for their 33rd annual Fourth of July parade in Hillsboro, but who will be Miss Late Bloomer 2017? The little darling above has been a resident of Hillsboro for many years, first moving here when she was six years old. The identity of this year's Miss Late Bloomer will be revealed in the Monday, July 3, edition of The Reporter Newspaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.