Parade Time Draws Near For Late Bloomers

Costumes of red, white and blue are in the planning and construction stages for the Corsicana Street Late Bloomers' 33rd annual Fourth of July parade in Hillsboro. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, with lineup for participants starting at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Thompson and Corsicana streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.