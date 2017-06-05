Late Bloomers Parade To Mark 33 Years
It's been 33 years since a small group of residents on Corsicana Street in Hillsboro gathered for the first Late Bloomers' Fourth of July parade. Organizers have set out to make this year's parade the biggest and best ever in observance of three decades of celebrating our country's birthday locally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hillsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trevor Crist (Mar '09)
|23 hr
|Classy
|19
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May '17
|gregory
|1
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Apr '17
|Ms Sassy
|21
|Don Melvin May chomo
|Mar '17
|Still here
|1
|Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Randy Keelin (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SMJ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hillsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC