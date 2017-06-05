Late Bloomers Parade To Mark 33 Years

It's been 33 years since a small group of residents on Corsicana Street in Hillsboro gathered for the first Late Bloomers' Fourth of July parade. Organizers have set out to make this year's parade the biggest and best ever in observance of three decades of celebrating our country's birthday locally.

