HISD Board Meeting To Be Held

53 min ago Read more: Hillsboro Reporter

The Hillsboro Independent School District Board of Trustees will conduct its regular meeting at 6 p.m. this evening . The board is expected to discuss possible action on a number of policy updates including local district, instructional materials and campus charters.

