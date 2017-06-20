Hillsboro PD Makes Felony Arrest

Hillsboro PD Makes Felony Arrest

Hillsboro Police Department made a felony arrest at 12:21 p.m. Monday, June 19. Reports indicated that authorities were dispatched to a motel in the 1500 block of Old Brandon Road in reference to a disturbance involving a man and woman. While investigating the disturbance, authorities located a stolen handgun in the room where the couple was staying.

