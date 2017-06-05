Hill County Grand Jury Returns Indict...

Hill County Grand Jury Returns Indictments

A Hill County Grand Jury convened Friday, June 2, and returned the following indictments: David William Bohac, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 under one gram Bryan August Bradford, 33, of San Angelo, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver Curt Lamar Chambers, 26, of Greenwood, Louisiana, bail jump and failure to appear Juan Pablo Deluna, 37, of Hillsboro, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with deadly weapon-family violence Samantha Leann Garcia, 25, of San Angelo, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 between one and four grams Gregory Scott Goddard, 42, of Waco, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 under one gram Markeith Lamar Green, 25, of Hillsboro, assault family violence impeding breath or circulation with previous conviction Brian Anthony Haywood, 38, of Hillsboro, ... (more)

