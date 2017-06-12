Felony Arrest Made By Hillsboro PD

The Hillsboro Police Department made an arrest at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 13. According to reports, authorities responded to a possible burglary in progress at a residence in the 500 block of West Walnut Street. The homeowner told police that the suspect, identified as a 51-year-old Hillsboro man, allegedly attempted to gain access into the victim's home.

