Felony Arrest Made By Hillsboro PD

A warrant arrest was made by the Hillsboro Police Department at 4:33 a.m. Friday, June 23. Reports indicated that authorities made contact with a 43-year-old Hillsboro woman in the 500 block of McDonald Street. A computer check revealed that the woman was wanted for a felony charge of theft of property.

