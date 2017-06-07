Elderly, retired farmer reportedly di...

Elderly, retired farmer reportedly dies in explosion outside Hillsboro overnight

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A driver felt the ground shake and saw the rubble moments later at a residence along FM934, just west of Osceola, about 10 miles northwest of Hillsboro, the Hill County Sheriff's Office said. He called 911 about 4:25 a.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trevor Crist (Mar '09) 43 min Classy 19
News Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi... May '17 gregory 1
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... Apr '17 Ms Sassy 21
Don Melvin May chomo Mar '17 Still here 1
Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13) Dec '16 Musikologist 11
News Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth... (Oct '16) Oct '16 betty johnson 1
Randy Keelin (Sep '16) Sep '16 SMJ 1
See all Hillsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsboro Forum Now

Hillsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Hillsboro, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,856 • Total comments across all topics: 281,583,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC