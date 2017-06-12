DPS Trooper Makes Two Felony Arrests
The Department of Public Safety made two felony arrests at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. According to reports, authorities made contact with a 22-year-old Waco man and a 20-year-old Denton man during a traffic stop on Interstate 35 north of Hillsboro. Upon searching the vehicle, troopers located a large amount of cocaine.
