Boys And Girls Club Planning Annual Breakfast

The Boys And Girls Club of Hill County will hold its third annual Breakfast of Champions Tuesday, June 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. The breakfast will be held at a new location this year, in the Hillsboro High School cafeteria, located at 1600 Abbott Avenue in Hillsboro. Guest speaker will be Wendell Hudson, former Alabama women's basketball coach.

