Boys And Girls Club Planning Annual Breakfast
The Boys And Girls Club of Hill County will hold its third annual Breakfast of Champions Tuesday, June 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. The breakfast will be held at a new location this year, in the Hillsboro High School cafeteria, located at 1600 Abbott Avenue in Hillsboro. Guest speaker will be Wendell Hudson, former Alabama women's basketball coach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hillsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trevor Crist (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Classy
|19
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May '17
|gregory
|1
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Apr '17
|Ms Sassy
|21
|Don Melvin May chomo
|Mar '17
|Still here
|1
|Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Randy Keelin (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SMJ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hillsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC