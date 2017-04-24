Stabbing Suspect Surrenders To Author...

Stabbing Suspect Surrenders To Authorities

The Hillsboro Police Department investigated a stabbing at 4:50 a.m. Friday, April 28. According to reports, authorities were called to the 400 block of Mark Street in reference to a family violence assault. Police made contact with a 32-year-old Hillsboro woman with a stab wound.

