Stabbing Suspect Identified By Hillsboro PD
The Hillsboro Police Department recently released the name of the suspect involved in a stabbing that occurred Friday morning, April 28. According to reports, Juan Deluna of Hillsboro surrendered to authorities at the Hill County Law Enforcement Center almost two hours after allegedly stabbing his wife. An affidavit issued Friday morning showed that authorities were called to the 400 block of Mark Street in Hillsboro at approximately 4:50 a.m. and found a woman suffering from stab wounds.
