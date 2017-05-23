Small Town Showdown Car Show In West
The first-ever 'Small Town Showdown,' which is expected to feature 300 to 500 vehicles, is scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend - Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28 - in downtown West. The car show is free to the public and will begin Saturday, May 27, with registration from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and the show being held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Actual judging is scheduled from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. with car games planned throughout much of the day at the West Katy Depot on Washington Street.
