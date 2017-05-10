Property Owners Receive 2017 Appraisal Notices
Property owners across Hill County received their new 2017 property appraisal notices from the Hill County Appraisal District last week. Approximately 30,000 notices were dropped in the mail Tuesday, May 2, according to Hill County Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Mike McKibben.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hillsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trevor Crist (Mar '09)
|May 5
|Vicki
|14
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|21
|Don Melvin May chomo
|Mar '17
|Still here
|1
|Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Randy Keelin (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SMJ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hillsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC