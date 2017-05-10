Property Owners Receive 2017 Appraisa...

Property Owners Receive 2017 Appraisal Notices

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hillsboro Reporter

Property owners across Hill County received their new 2017 property appraisal notices from the Hill County Appraisal District last week. Approximately 30,000 notices were dropped in the mail Tuesday, May 2, according to Hill County Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Mike McKibben.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trevor Crist (Mar '09) May 5 Vicki 14
News Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi... May 4 gregory 1
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... Apr 10 Ms Sassy 21
Don Melvin May chomo Mar '17 Still here 1
Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13) Dec '16 Musikologist 11
News Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth... (Oct '16) Oct '16 betty johnson 1
Randy Keelin (Sep '16) Sep '16 SMJ 1
See all Hillsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsboro Forum Now

Hillsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Hillsboro, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,149 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC