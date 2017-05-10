Man Dies In Highway 22 Wreck

Man Dies In Highway 22 Wreck

An accident just west of Hillsboro on Highway 22 resulted in the death of one driver and injuries to another at 7:08 a.m. Saturday, May 6. According to Department of Public Safety reports, a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by David Christopher Hernandez of Abilene was westbound on Highway 22 when it crossed into the eastbound lane to pass another vehicle. The Tahoe struck a Ratliff Ready Mix cement truck driven by Jeffery Shelton of Hillsboro head on, according to DPS Trooper D.L. Wilson.

