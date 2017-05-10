Man Dies In Highway 22 Wreck

An accident just west of Hillsboro on Highway 22 resulted in the death of one driver and injuries to another at 7:08 a.m. Saturday, May 6. According to Department of Public Safety reports, a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by David Christopher Hernandez of Abilene was westbound on Highway 22 when it crossed into the eastbound lane to pass another vehicle. The Tahoe struck a Ratliff Ready Mix cement truck driven by Jeffery Shelton of Hillsboro head on, according to DPS Trooper D.L. Wilson.

