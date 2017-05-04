KHBR To Broadcast At NAPA

KHBR To Broadcast At NAPA

Jack Foley and the KHBR 'On-The-Go-Radio Show' will be at NAPA Hillsboro Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. for a live remote broadcast. The business is located at 201 Corsicana Highway in Hillsboro.

