Hillsboro City Council Discusses Future Plans

The Hillsboro City Council held a workshop to discuss long range planning for the city Tuesday evening, April 25. City manager Frank Johnson gave an update on the financing options for the possible new water tower in the Industrial Park. The council discussed the long-range plans for the City of Hillsboro, including what would need to be done to the infrastructure of the city to accommodate the possibility of population growth, and how to influence possible new developments to create the atmosphere and appearance wanted for the city.

