HHS Valedictorian And Salutatorian
Hillsboro High School's valedictorian and salutatorian of the 2017 graduating class have been named ahead of this weekend's commencement ceremony. Graduating at the top of the class is valedictorian Richard Holmes III, son of David and Kelli Holmes of Hillsboro.
