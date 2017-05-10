Grand Jury Returns Indictments

A Hill County Grand Jury met Friday, May 5, and returned the following indictments: Michael Wayne Ames, 45, of Weatherford, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 under one gram Joshua James Barnett, 34, of Whitney, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, evading ar-rest/detention with a vehicle Joshua Adam Caffey, 27, of Whitney, forgery of security instrument - count 1, forgery of security instrument - count 2 Edgar Hugh Channon, 54, of Itasca, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Leonard Wayne Crosby, 46, of Hillsboro, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 under one gram Lauren Brooke Ford, 18, of Waco, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 between four grams and 200 grams William Michael Fowler, 35, of Blum, driving while intoxicated Brendon Lane Hyden, 19, of Hillsboro, theft between $2,500 and $30,000, theft of firearm Erik Jarrod Jones, 40, of Forest Hill, theft between ... (more)

