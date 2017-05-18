Felony Warrant Executed By Hill County SO
The Hill County Sheriff's Office made a felony warrant arrest at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday, May 17. According to reports, authorities detained a 29-year-old Hillsboro man in the 100 block of Dalton Street. The suspect was wanted locally for robbery.
