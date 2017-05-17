Felony Arrest Made By Hillsboro PD

The Hillsboro Police Department made a felony arrest at 7:09 p.m. Thursday, May 11. Reports indicated that police made contact with a 36-year-old Hillsboro man in the 400 block of McKenzie Street. A computer check revealed that he was wanted for theft of property with previous convictions.

