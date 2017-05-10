Drug Overdoses Investigated In Hillsboro

The Hillsboro Police Department responded to multiple reports of drug-related medical incidents in Hillsboro Monday, May 8, and Tuesday, May 9. At 4:14 p.m., the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety Communications received a request for emergency services assistance regarding an unresponsive person in the 400 block of East Walnut Street. Hillsboro Fire/Rescue responded to the scene and located one victim, identified as 24-year-old Craig Mayberry of Hillsboro.

