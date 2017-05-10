Drug Overdoses Investigated In Hillsboro

Drug Overdoses Investigated In Hillsboro

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Hillsboro Reporter

The Hillsboro Police Department responded to multiple reports of drug-related medical incidents in Hillsboro Monday, May 8, and Tuesday, May 9. At 4:14 p.m., the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety Communications received a request for emergency services assistance regarding an unresponsive person in the 400 block of East Walnut Street. Hillsboro Fire/Rescue responded to the scene and located one victim, identified as 24-year-old Craig Mayberry of Hillsboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hillsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trevor Crist (Mar '09) May 5 Vicki 14
News Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi... May 4 gregory 1
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... Apr '17 Ms Sassy 21
Don Melvin May chomo Mar '17 Still here 1
Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13) Dec '16 Musikologist 11
News Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth... (Oct '16) Oct '16 betty johnson 1
Randy Keelin (Sep '16) Sep '16 SMJ 1
See all Hillsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hillsboro Forum Now

Hillsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hillsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Hillsboro, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,011 • Total comments across all topics: 281,019,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC