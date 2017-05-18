City Council Hears Fiscal Year Audit ...

City Council Hears Fiscal Year Audit Report

The Hillsboro City Council met in a public session Tuesday, May 16, to hear a presentation regarding the 2015-2016 fiscal year audit. The City of Hillsboro received another good audit report from accounting firm Pattillo, Brown and Hill L.L.P., which prepared the documents.

