Assault Leads To Felony Arrest By HPD
The Hillsboro Police Department made a felony arrest at 5:32 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Police made contact with a 38-year-old Hillsboro man in the 800 block of Abbott Avenue. According to reports, the man allegedly assaulted a 34-year-old Hillsboro woman and a child.
