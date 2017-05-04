Abilene man killed in Hill County crash Read Story Brandon Gray

Abilene man killed in Hill County cra...

A man is dead after a head-on crash just after 7:00 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 22 in Hillsboro. David Christopher Hernandez, 32, of Abilene was driving a Chevy Tahoe when he crashed into a Ratliff Ready Mix cement truck that was traveling eastbound on SH-22.

