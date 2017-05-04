Abilene man killed in Hill County crash Read Story Brandon Gray
A man is dead after a head-on crash just after 7:00 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 22 in Hillsboro. David Christopher Hernandez, 32, of Abilene was driving a Chevy Tahoe when he crashed into a Ratliff Ready Mix cement truck that was traveling eastbound on SH-22.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hillsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trevor Crist (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Vicki
|14
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|Thu
|gregory
|1
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|21
|Don Melvin May chomo
|Mar '17
|Still here
|1
|Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Randy Keelin (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SMJ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hillsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC