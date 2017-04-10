IKO Plant Progressing, Job Fair Scheduled
With the IKO Southwest shingle manufacturing plant progressing in the Hillsboro industrial park, company officials are starting to focus on the hiring process. Working with Texas Workforce Commission, Hill College and TSTC, a job fair has been scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 21-22.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hillsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|21
|Don Melvin May chomo
|Mar 27
|Still here
|1
|Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth...
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Randy Keelin (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SMJ
|1
|Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|4
|Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hillsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC