House Fire Determined As Arson
Hillsboro Fire/Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Sycamore Street in Hillsboro at 8:03 a.m. Saturday, April 1. Whitney Fire/Rescue and Itasca Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid and extinguished the blaze shortly after firefighters responded. A 38-year-old Hillsboro woman was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.
