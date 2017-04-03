House Fire Determined As Arson

Hillsboro Fire/Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Sycamore Street in Hillsboro at 8:03 a.m. Saturday, April 1. Whitney Fire/Rescue and Itasca Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid and extinguished the blaze shortly after firefighters responded. A 38-year-old Hillsboro woman was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

