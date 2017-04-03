Home Invasion Suspect Detained By Hillsboro PD

The Hillsboro Police Department made an arrest following the investigation of a home invasion in March at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday, April 4. According to reports, authorities detained a 21-year-old Hillsboro man in the 100 block of Corsicana Highway. He was wanted for burglary of a habitation after breaking into a home in the 100 block of Craig Street Monday morning, March 20. Bond was set at $5,000 on Denzell Davis by Justice of the Peace Shane Brassell.

