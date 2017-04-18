Hillsboro's City-Wide Cleanup This Sa...

Hillsboro's City-Wide Cleanup This Saturday

Hillsboro's annual city-wide cleanup, coordinated by the City of Hillsboro, will be held Saturday, April 22, at Eagle Field. The cleanup day is conducted every year to help residents discard large, bulky items that would not normally be picked up by trash collection crews.

