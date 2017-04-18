Hillsboro's City-Wide Cleanup This Saturday
Hillsboro's annual city-wide cleanup, coordinated by the City of Hillsboro, will be held Saturday, April 22, at Eagle Field. The cleanup day is conducted every year to help residents discard large, bulky items that would not normally be picked up by trash collection crews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hillsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|21
|Don Melvin May chomo
|Mar 27
|Still here
|1
|Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth...
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Randy Keelin (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SMJ
|1
|Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|4
|Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hillsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC