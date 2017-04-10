Hill County Wheat Tour Scheduled

The Hill County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service's Crop Committee will be offering a Small Grains Field Day and Tour Thursday, April 27. The program will begin with registration at 8 a.m. at the Hill County Extension Office, located at 126 South Covington Street in Hillsboro. Following speaker presentations, participants will move to the field, which is located in Peoria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.