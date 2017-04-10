Hill County Wheat Tour Scheduled
The Hill County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service's Crop Committee will be offering a Small Grains Field Day and Tour Thursday, April 27. The program will begin with registration at 8 a.m. at the Hill County Extension Office, located at 126 South Covington Street in Hillsboro. Following speaker presentations, participants will move to the field, which is located in Peoria.
