Heavy Rainfall Recorded Across Hill County

A slow-moving storm system that made its way across Central Texas dumped large amounts of rainfall Monday evening, April 10, into Tuesday morning, April 11. The precipitation caused flash flooding in many parts of the state including portions of Hill County early Tuesday morning. During the Hill County Commissioners' Court meeting Tuesday, April 11, officials announced that some parts of the county received between four-and-a-half to five inches of rain in a 12-hour time span.

