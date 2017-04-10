Grand Jury Returns Indictments

The following cases were presented to a Hill County Grand Jury Friday, April 7, and indictments were returned: Amber Lynn Decker, 17, of San Antonio, theft between $2,500 and $30,000 Antonio Demetrick Bates, 40, of Plano, forgery Justin Wayne Bledsoe, 24, of Whitney, burglary of a building Alejandra Cavazos, 19, of Laredo, possession of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds Heriberto Carraman Jr., 21, of Laredo, possession of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds Curt Lamar Chambers, 26, of Greenwood, Louisiana, theft of firearm Samaria Christine Curtis, 24, of Cartersville, Georgia, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds James Glenn Elston Jr., 42, of Whitney, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 under one gram William Leonard Ethridge, 29, of Hewitt, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 under one gram Aaron Joe Flores, 27, of Hillsboro, bail jump and ... (more)

