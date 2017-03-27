Felony Arrest Made By Hillsboro PD
The Hillsboro Police Department made an arrest at 3:32 a.m. Wednesday, March 29. According to reports, a 46-year-old Hillsboro man was contacted by police at the intersection of Locust and Abney streets. A computer check revealed that the man had an invalid driver license.
