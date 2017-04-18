Felony Arrest Made By Hill County SO

Felony Arrest Made By Hill County SO

The Hill County Sheriff's Office made an arrest at 2:31 a.m. Monday, April 17. According to reports, authorities made contact with a 39-year-old Austin man during a traffic stop on Interstate 35 north of Hillsboro. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies located a small amount of illegal drugs.

