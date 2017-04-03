Arrest Made Following House Fire

The Hillsboro Police Department made an arrest at 9:41 a.m. Saturday, April 1, following the investigation of a structure fire that occurred earlier that morning. According to reports, Hillsboro Fire/Rescue responded to a home fire in the 300 block of Sycamore Street at 8:03 a.m. The blaze was extinguished shortly after and a 38-year-old Hillsboro woman was transported to the burn unit at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

