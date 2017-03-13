Wanted Suspect Leads HPD On Foot Chase

A felony arrest was made by the Hillsboro Police Department at 11:25 a.m. Friday, March 10. Reports indicated that authorities made contact with a wanted 30-year-old Hillsboro man at a residence in the 100 block of East Walnut Street. The suspect ran from police in an attempt to evade an arrest but was quickly subdued by authorities.

