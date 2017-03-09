Waco-area news briefs: March 9, 2017
The Texas State Federation of Square and Round Dancers is having its 43rd annual Round Up from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Brazos Ball Room at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. La Vega Veterinary Clinic will offer a low-cost pet vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at C&N Axtell Store, 4553 E. Old Axtell Road. Dog packages with distemper, parvo, bordetella and rabies vaccinations cost $40.
