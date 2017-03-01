Two Felony Arrests Made By HPD
Two arrests were made by the Hillsboro Police Department at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. According to reports, authorities made contact with a 33-year-old Cleburne man and a 34-year-old Anna man at Walmart Supercenter in Hillsboro. The suspects allegedly stole $636 worth of merchandise from the store by using magnets to disarm theft alarm devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
Add your comments below
Hillsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abbott Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth...
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Randy Keelin
|Sep '16
|SMJ
|1
|Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|4
|Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|7
|18 wheeler accident (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|domino
|1
|Trevor Crist (Mar '09)
|May '16
|socmom
|13
Find what you want!
Search Hillsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC