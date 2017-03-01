Two Felony Arrests Made By HPD

Two arrests were made by the Hillsboro Police Department at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. According to reports, authorities made contact with a 33-year-old Cleburne man and a 34-year-old Anna man at Walmart Supercenter in Hillsboro. The suspects allegedly stole $636 worth of merchandise from the store by using magnets to disarm theft alarm devices.

